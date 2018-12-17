Whyte vs Chisora 2: Who wins Saturday's rematch and how?

Dillian Whyte won the first meeting but will Derek Chisora win on Saturday? It's your chance to call Saturday's showdown.

The London heavyweight rivals meet at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, two years since their close and controversial outcome.

Whyte comes in on the back of a win over former world champion, Joseph Parker, and Chisora now has David Haye behind him. So who wins and how?

