Win tickets to Joshua v Pulev with SKy VIP Terms & conditions

1. This reward is only available to Sky TV customers (excluding Sky staff and family members) aged 18 or over who have successfully joined Sky VIP.

1a. Sky Broadband and/or Sky Mobile customers only are not eligible for this reward

1b. Both new bookers and customers who have already bought the event through Sky Sports Box Office are eligible for this reward. If you have already purchased this event, a credit for the same amount of your purchase will be applied to your next bill.

2. This Exclusive Content reward entitles you to one application for one reward (unless we say otherwise) per household (your household is the billing address for your Sky account). Distribution will be available across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (see Exclusive Content section of the Sky VIP app for exact details).

3. If successful in applying for this Exclusive Content reward the event will be added to your main set top box. If you are a Sky Q customer, you will be able to watch this on your Mini boxes however if you are a Sky+ customer, you will only receive this on the main box. On the night, to watch the event, both Sky+ and Sky Q customers will need to go to channel 491 (SD) /492 (HD/UHD) to view the event.

4. The fulfilment of this Exclusive Content reward will depend on availability and will be allocated on a ballot basis. Every eligible customer -- see clause 1 for eligibility criteria - can apply for one entry into the ballot, and once the promotion has closed, winners will be randomly selected

5. To make sure all Sky VIP customers can benefit from this reward equally, ballot applications will depend on our 'Fair Use' policy.

6. Some Exclusive Content rewards have an age restriction which we will tell you about during the application process.

7. For some rewards, we may give priority booking access based on Sky VIP tier. If you are eligible for this, we will tell you in the relevant Sky VIP section of the My Sky app.

8. By applying for this reward, we will treat you as accepting these terms and conditions and agreeing to keep to them.

9. To apply for your reward, you will need to register your details, confirm your email address, choose your reward and then tap 'Enter' for ballot events. Check the details are correct and then tap 'Confirm'. Promotion opens on 27 November 2020 and closes on 06 December 2020 at 23:59:59.

10. When we confirm that your application for tickets has been successful, we will also confirm how and when you will receive your unique code and instructions on how to access the Exclusive Content.

11. Once the entry date for an event has closed, winners will be selected randomly by a computer-generated draw from all eligible entries received during the promotional period. If you are successful, you will be contacted using the email address provided between 9 December 2020 and 11 December 2020.

12. Rewards are for your personal use only by the Sky customer or their nominated recipient. You must not email rewards or offer them as a prize or transfer them. You must also not distribute personal login details, unique codes, passwords or tickets or photocopy or print multiple tickets.

13. The Sky customer or their nominated recipient and their guests must keep to:

a. all separate terms and conditions on which the rewards are issued by the relevant rights holder and if there is any difference between their terms and conditions and these terms and conditions, these will take priority;

b. health-and-safety information given to you at any time by the employees of the event venue or other authority on the day; and

c. all laws which apply.

14. You will not be charged for this Exclusive Content reward. You may see a debit in your bill, but a credit of the same amount will be applied within 24 hours.

15. The event will be available on Sky Q box, Sky Q Mini and Sky Go app for Q home (assuming you are connected to your home network) with a single order. Sky+ customers will receive the reward on their main box only. For subsequent boxes, you will need to purchase this event on those viewing cards.

16. The Sky customer or their nominated recipient must not sell rewards under any circumstances.

17. We will use any information we collect from you as part of the reward application process to provide the rewards. We may pass your details on to other organisations so they can provide and deliver the rewards.

18. By entering this promotion, if you are successful, we may publish or make available your surname, county and winning entry. You can object to this publication or ask for less information to be published or made available by contacting us on support@skyticketit.com or through the "Contact us" link on the Sky website. If you have objected, the we may still be required to provide information to the Advertising Standards Authority if required.

19. We do not accept any responsibility for network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay in you sending your application for tickets or us receiving it. Proof of applying for tickets is not proof we received your application.

20. There is no cash alternative to the reward, any rewards are non-refundable and non-transferable.

21. We can substitute the rewards for a reward of equivalent or greater value if this is necessary for reasons beyond our control.

22. Apart from causing death or personal injury arising from negligence or in respect of fraud and as far as allowed by law, we and our associated companies and agents will not have any responsibility for your enjoyment of an event or any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the event which are beyond our control. We are also not responsible for any act or failure to act of any supplier.

23. If an Exclusive Content reward is cancelled, changed or relocated, we may allocate tickets to the next similar reward. We will not give any form of compensation, financial or otherwise.

24. The Exclusive Content reward third party can refuse to provide access. If there is a dispute, the Exclusive Content reward third party decision is final.

25. We will not be liable for any rewards which you are eligible for that do not reach you for reasons beyond our reasonable control.

26. Our decision is final. We will not correspond with you if you disagree. If you do not keep to these terms and conditions, any rewards will not be valid.

27. We may refuse any rewards or make it invalid if we have reasonable grounds to believe that you have broken these terms and conditions or if you or your guests or anyone authorised by you or your guests, acts in a way towards us, other people at the event, Sky staff which we reasonably consider to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If we do this, we can give the tickets to someone else.

28. Capturing of the Exclusive Content reward via any device is strictly prohibited.

29. If you have any issues accessing the event, please contact boxofficesupport@sky.uk

30. This reward, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, will be governed by English law and any disputes will be dealt with by the courts of England and Wales.

31. The Promoter is Sky UK Limited ('we'/'us'/'our') (registered number 02906991) of Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex TW7 5QD. Rewards for customers in the Republic of Ireland are given by Sky Ireland Limited (registered number 547787) of Fifth Floor, One Burlington Plaza, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.