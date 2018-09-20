Joshua vs Povetkin: David Price has nothing to lose, says Johnny Nelson

David Price has "no pressure" ahead of the Sergey Kuzmin fight - and a stunning victory could revive his world title hopes, says Johnny Nelson.

David Price has gone from hero to zero but I have a feeling this could be his time.

He was unfortunate against Povetkin. Everything had fallen into place, it was all there for him, but he just got caught in that fifth round in Cardiff.

Do not be surprised if Price gets to fight for a world title in the next year. There is no pressure on him and he will like that. I think this could be his time. Johnny Nelson

Yes, he got knocked out, but the biggest thing that came from it was he can handle the pressure on the big stage, he can perform under the bright lights. Anyone who questioned Pricey's heart and courage saw it.

He had nothing to lose and we saw, even if it was briefly, what he can do. I was so glad he didn't walk away from the game on the back of that.

1:29 David Price is fit, fresh and in the mood to bounce back David Price is fit, fresh and in the mood to bounce back

Yes, he got caught but we are talking about a former world champion and a world-class heavyweight. One who we all think can cause Anthony Joshua problems.

Remember when Pricey turned pro after winning bronze in Beijing, everybody thought he was the heavyweight we needed, wanted and missed. He was the would-be king.

Price caused Povetkin real problems before he was caught

Of course, the defeats to Tony Thompson and Erkan Teper ripped that all apart. Price had been at the very top of British boxing, and could not have crashed any lower.

I've been there. OK, I didn't have the same name and eyes on me, but I lost my first three fights, failed in my first two world title fights and people didn't want to know me, never mind watch me.

Did we ever think Pricey would be back on the big stage? Did we think he would cause Povetkin real problems before it went wrong? Well, he was and he did.

0:35 Ricky Hatton, says Price can take inspiration from Frank Bruno Ricky Hatton, says Price can take inspiration from Frank Bruno

Do not be surprised if Price gets to fight for a world title in the next year. There is no pressure on him and he will like that. I think this could be his time.

I can honestly see him legitimately getting there, getting to fight for a world title. He has no pressure on him, he's been as low as any fighter can go, and if he can get his head around that, then I don't see why not.

Kuzmin is the latest Russian heavyweight on Price's radar

We are hearing this Sergey Kuzmin is decent, but so is David Price. And he is bigger, he carries power that will knock any heavyweight out, and he is well-schooled and experienced.

Above all, no one is expecting Price to win, never mind what I can see happening. There is no pressure and he has nothing to lose.

Tale of the Tape - David Price vs Sergey Kuzmin

Watch Price vs Kuzmin on the on the Joshua vs Povetkin undercard, at Wembley Stadium, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.