Usyk vs Bellew: Anthony Joshua needs to watch out for Oleksandr Usyk, says Johnny Nelson

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are unified world champions

Anthony Joshua will need to "keep an eye on" Oleksandr Usyk when he takes on Tony Bellew, says Johnny Nelson.

Usyk defends all four cruiserweight world titles in an historic undisputed fight in Manchester on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The undefeated Ukrainian has suggested he will move up to heavyweight if he beats Bellew, and has already admitted he is interested in Joshua and would like to fight at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua and Usyk won gold medals at London 2012 and, despite the current differences, Nelson believes the undisputed cruiserweight champion will be a serious threat at heavyweight.

"If he gets through this, Usyk, I can see him going up to heavyweight and trying to fight Anthony Joshua," Nelson told Sky Sports News.

AJ needs to keep an eye on this kid here, because he is not even near the finished article Johnny Nelson

"That's the only guy [of whom} I think, 'AJ needs to keep an eye on this kid here', because he is not even near the finished article and he can fight.

"It is probably the best time for Tony Bellew to fight him because he might not have the confidence that matches his ability - and is still up there anyway."

Nelson feels handing Usyk his first professional defeat is not "an impossible ask" for Bellew.

But having seen the Ukrainian spar former world heavyweight supremo Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, the Sky Sports pundit believes he can already handle moving up.

"Usyk is an unbelievable specimen and an athlete," said Nelson.

"He is so strong, he's unbelievable.

"I saw him spar Wladimir Klitschko when he was training for the Tyson Fury fight. He battered Wladimir in sparring and they kicked him out of the ring after two rounds.

"All the press were there and the sparring partners had to stay there, on the far side of the ring but they didn't even let Usyk stay in case we spoke to him.

"They ushered him out of the gym because he kind of mugged Wladimir off.

"He's a southpaw, has very good movement and is very cocksure of himself. He is very confident and I can only hope he has underestimated Tony Bellew."

