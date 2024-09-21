Anthony Joshua has 'no excuses' after dramatic knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley, says Johnny Nelson

Anthony Joshua has "no excuses" after a devastating loss to Daniel Dubois and must make a decision about his future, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson.

Joshua was floored on three occasions by a rampant Dubois before he was sent crashing to the canvas for a final time in the fifth round and counted out to seal a stunning loss at Wembley Stadium.

Sky Sports expert Nelson questioned the tactics of Joshua as he compared his performance to the former world champion's stoppage loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York in 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The free full fight highlights as Dubois destroyed Joshua at Wembley Stadium

"First of all, a massive, massive congratulations to Team Dubois and Don Charles, a trainer that well and truly deserves this kind of credit," Nelson told Sky Sports.

"To me, I just thought with AJ 'what are you waiting for?'

"There's no excuses for him.

"When Anthony Joshua walked into the ring, he threw a jab with his chin up in the air. He did it again and I thought 'what is he doing?'

"I feel bad for saying it, but that's exactly what it was [like his defeat to Andy Ruiz]. He just didn't start at the races.

"It's like me kicking him when he's down, but that's what he did."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois knocks out Joshua in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium with a destructive performance

Defeat for Joshua has ended any immediate talk of him targeting the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury rematch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 21.

At the age of 34, Nelson believes two-time world title holder Joshua must now weigh up what he still wants to achieve in the sport.

"It's probably a question a lot of people have got in their heads but are not going to say out loud," said Nelson.

"I'm quite sure Anthony Joshua will think the same and I'm quite sure Eddie Hearn will think the same.

"It's his decision for him to do. Does he think he can rectify what happened? I don't know.

"There are no excuses for Anthony Joshua because he's had every experience good and bad through this game, so for that to happen there is no excuse, point blank.

"This is for him to decide what he's going to do.

"For Daniel Dubois, the world is his oyster. The boy has turned into a man, he's taken his licks, he's come through and now he feels like a world champion.

"'Usyk, let's have it again' - that's what he'll be thinking."

Joshua vs Dubois rematch?

Image: Joshua was sent crashing to the canvas in the fifth round

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed afterwards that Joshua could exercise a rematch clause for an immediate second fight against Dubois.

"I'm sure he'll exercise that rematch clause, it's a given, it's a dangerous fight because he's growing in confidence all the time but he'll believe he can beat him," said Hearn.

Joshua also suggested he will fight on after enduring his fourth defeat in 32 bouts.

"I'm always saying to myself I'm a fighter for life... We keep rolling the dice," said Joshua.

"I had a sharp opponent, a fast opponent and a lot of mistakes from my end, but that's the game."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois is repeated on Sky Sports Box Office at 8am and 5pm on Sunday September 22. Book Joshua vs Dubois repeats now!