Olympics 2024: Imane Khelif who failed gender eligibility test at World Championships wins bout after opponent quits

A boxer who was previously banned from competing in the World Championships because she failed testosterone and gender eligibility tests has won her opening Olympic bout after her opponent quit.

Algeria's Imane Khelif won in just 46 seconds after Italian Angela Carini quit in the 66kg category on Thursday.

The pair had only a few punch exchanges before Carini abandoned the bout - an extremely unusual occurrence in Olympic boxing. Carini's headgear apparently became dislodged twice before she quit.

The Italian refused to shake Khelif's hand after the decision was announced, and cried in the ring before leaving.

"It hurt so much. I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father," said Carini. "I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.

"After the second blow, and after years of experience in the ring and a lifetime of fighting, I felt extreme pain in my nose."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lord Sebastian Coe says 'clarity' is needed around gender eligibility policy after Imane Khelif defeated Angela Carini

Khelif said after the fight: "First, I thank all the Algerian people, after this first victory. I hope to achieve a second victory to secure a medal, and then think about the gold medal.

"I tell the Algerian people that I am working to provide the best I can in order to make them happy."

Khelif was disqualified hours before her gold medal bout at the World Championships in New Delhi last year when she failed to meet the International Boxing Association's (IBA) eligibility criteria.

Meanwhile, Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) will take on Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in the 57kg event on Friday.

Double world champion Lin lost her bronze medal at the world championships after she failed to meet the organisers' criteria.

Image: Italy's Angela Carini was unable to continue after injuring her nose

International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams defended its decision to allow the women to compete earlier this week, saying: "I would just say that everyone competing in the women's category is complying with the competition eligibility rules.

"They are women in their passports and it is stated that is the case."

He added it would be "invidious and unfair" to discuss details of individual athletes.

Algeria's Olympic committee (COA) previously condemned the "baseless" attacks on Khelif.

"COA strongly condemns the unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda from certain foreign media outlets," it said in a statement.

"Such attacks on her personality and dignity are deeply unfair, especially as she prepares for the pinnacle of her career at the Olympics. The COA has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion."

Italy's family minister Eugenia Roccella said on Wednesday: "It is surprising that there are no certain, strict, uniform criteria at the international level."

Image: Angela Carini refused to shake Imane Khelif's hand after their bout

She added that it was strange "that there can be a suspicion, and far more than a suspicion, of an unfair and potentially dangerous contest for one of the contenders at the Olympics, an event that symbolises sporting fairness".

Carini concluded: "I've always gone into the ring with honour, I've always fought for my country, loyally, but this time I couldn't as I wasn't able to fight anymore."

The IBA, which is not involved in the organisation of the Olympics, released a statement questioning why the women have been allowed to compete in Paris.

It added that the women had been banned from the world championships in the interest of fairness and safety.

The IBA was stripped of its status as the global governing body for boxing by the IOC in June last year because it failed to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

Boxing at the Paris Games is being run by officials appointed by the IOC, which said it is using rule books based on the version that applied at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Image: Algeria's Imane Khelif is targeting gold in the women's 66kg category

How politics is playing a role

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes in Paris:

"These are the facts. The women's boxing today featured a bout between Algeria's Imane Khelif and Italy's Angela Carini.

"The bout finished after 46 seconds with a punch from Khelif which hit Carini in the nose. Bout over. She subsequently said that was the hardest punch she ever felt. She didn't acknowledge Khelif when the bout ended, she just left.

"The Olympics in Paris are under special measures. Boxing is lucky to be at this Games and in Tokyo 2021 because its organisation is in a mess. It's run by an independent IOC boxing committee.

"Last year, at the World Championships, the IBA (International Boxing Association), they organised that and are at completely opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the IOC. They do not like one another and acknowledge one another.

"The IBA had their eligibility rules for testosterone levels, so a sex test, and Khelif had raised levels of testosterone, which did not enter in their eligibility criteria, so she was not allowed to compete.

"The IOC, on the other hand, their spokesperson acknowledged that Khelif is a woman on her passport and therefore we are not going to stigmatise her and she is free to fight in the women's boxing here.

"Add to the mix that the Italian government is getting involved as well. The Italian families minister spoke about their concerns of an Italian boxer fighting Algerian Khelif, questioning their data and the criteria at this Games and whether it would be a fair fight."