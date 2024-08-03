Imane Khelif advances to 66kg boxing semi-finals at Olympics with victory over Anna Luca Hamori

Imane Khelif is through to the women's 66kg semi-finals at the Olympics following victory over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori.

The 25-year-old is now guaranteed Algeria's first boxing medal since 2000 and their first ever in women's boxing following her unanimous decision win in the quarter-final in Paris. She now faces Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-finals on August 6.

Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting have been in the spotlight in recent days as part of a eligibility row that has dominated headlines and been the subject of social media discussion.

Khelif and Lin are both allowed to take part in the Olympics, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) adopting different criteria to the International Boxing Association (IBA) which disqualified both from last year's World Championships due to the results of an unspecified eligibility test.

Khelif won her round-of-16 clash with Angela Carini in the women's 66kg category in just 46 seconds on Thursday after the Italian quit, saying at the time: "I preferred to stop for my health," which sparked a row over Khelif's involvement.

Carini apologised for her reaction post-fight and told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport: "All this controversy makes me sad. I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision."

That victory set up a meeting with Hamori in the final eight on Saturday and, cheered on by Algerian fans in the North Paris Arena, Khelif tested her opponent with a series of stinging jabs.

Hamori responded with a few good shots of her own, including a big right hook in the second round, but Khelif remained in control, throwing some good body combinations.

The Algerian threw another huge punch to Hamori's face in the third round and Khelif emerged victorious on unanimous decision.

What is DSD? Medical information is confidential, so we don't know for certain if the boxers at the heart of this controversy have DSD (differences in sex development).

DSD has caused controversy in sport before, most notably with the two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya.

The NHS defines DSD as "a group of rare conditions involving genes, hormones and reproductive organs, including genitals. It means a person's sex development is different to most other people's".

This means someone may have sex chromosomes usually associated with being male (XY chromosomes), but reproductive organs and genitals that may look different from usual.

Some people with DSDs are raised as a girl but have XY sex chromosomes, testosterone levels in the male range and the ability to use testosterone circulating within their bodies.

It is possible therefore that someone could be raised as a female but develop the advantages that going through male puberty gives an athlete.

As the IBA has not released details of the test results, we simply don't know if these athletes do have DSD. Other conditions in women such as PCOS and endocrine issues could cause elevated levels of testosterone.

The father of Khelif defended his daughter ahead of her latest win, telling Sky News: "My child is a girl. She was raised as a girl. She's a strong girl. I raised her to be hard-working and brave. She has a strong will to work and to train."

IOC president Thomas Bach insisted on Saturday there was "never any doubt" that Khelif and Yu-ting are women.

"Let's be very clear, we are talking about women's boxing," Bach said. "We have two boxers who are born as a woman, who have been raised as a woman, who have a passport as a woman and who have competed for many years as a woman."

The Hungarian Boxing Federation said on Friday that it had asked the country's Olympic Committee (MOB) and the IOC to object to Khelif's participation.

The Bulgarian Olympic Committee said it voiced its concerns during a meeting with the IOC's Medical and Scientific Commission on July 27, with its boxer Svetlana Staneva due to face Lin on Sunday.

Lin also won her women's -57kg fight on Friday with a unanimous decision victory over Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova.

The IBA has defended its decision to ban both boxers as "justified" and based on safety concerns and criticised the IOC for its "inconsistencies in eligibility".

The IBA also said it will award Carini the prize money she would have won had she become Olympic champion.

It recently announced plans to award $50,000 (£39,000) to any boxers who win a gold medal at the Games.

