Olympics 2024: Ireland's Kellie Harrington wins boxing gold but Lewis Richardson edged out of making 71kg final

Ireland's Kellie Harrington won gold in the women's 60kg at the Paris Olympics, but Team GB boxer Lewis Richardson was edged out of making the men's 71kg final following defeat to Mexican Marco Verde.

Harrington was crowned double Olympic champion after beating Wenlu Yang at Roland Garros in the women's 60kg final.

Following a cagey start, Yang began to land more punches and looked to be in control, but Harrington regained her composure and landed a flurry of body shots before the bell went.

The Chinese boxer burst out of the blocks in the second round with a strong punch to the nose, but Harrington continued to cause damage with some heavy body shots.

A comfortable final round saw the Irish fighter land some quick jabs to wrap up Ireland's fourth gold medal of the Games.

Image: Harrington celebrates winning gold after defeating China's Yang Wenlu in their women's 60 kg final

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Lewis Richardson had to settle for bronze after being beaten on split decision by Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's 71kg semi-final at Roland Garros

Earlier in the night, Richardson was forced to settle for bronze after being beaten on split decision by Verde.

The Brit started well landing a solid punch to Verde's face, but the Mexican grew back into the round throwing a series of different combinations and breaking through the British fighter's defence.

The second round saw the Colchester fighter show off his skills, landing a great uppercut and a couple of big blows to Verde's head to take the round.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

An evenly-poised contest boiled down to the third round and Richardson began to use his reach more, throwing a big strike to Verde's nose.

The Mexican caught the British fighter on the cheek but struggled to land some big swings before being hit in the face again by Richardson.

However, all five judges saw it differently and awarded the Mexican the round which meant Richardson's dream of reaching the Olympic final was over.

Bronze means Richardson is the only British boxer at Paris 2024 to win a medal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richardson became the only boxer from Team GB to win a medal in Paris 2024 after losing out to Mexico's Marco Verde in the welterweight category

He was already guaranteed bronze following victory against Zeyad Eashash in the quarter-finals on Saturday and reflected on a bittersweet feeling after missing the chance to go for gold.

He said: "It's very raw and it is hard to process right now.

"I've won that bronze medal, but it's hard to fully celebrate because you're moving onto the next one and looking to change the colour of that medal.

"I'm sure I'm going to make a conscious effort whenever the time's right - and hopefully sooner rather than later - to flick that switch and be proud of what I've achieved.

"Because rightly or wrongly I'm the only British boxer to medal at these Games and I hope I've made the country proud."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Verde will now fight Uzbekistan's Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev for the gold later this week.

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.