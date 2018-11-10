Usyk vs Bellew: Predictions from Anthony Joshua, David Haye, Kell Brook and more

Big names put their necks on the line to predict whether Tony Bellew can win his undisputed world cruiserweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday.

Click here to book Usyk vs Bellew

Watch Usyk vs Bellew online here

Anthony Joshua

Kell Brook

I'd like to go for Tony Bellew but I feel this Usyk guy is really good and I can only see him winning. I want Tony to win but Usyk is incredible. I watched him win the World Boxing Super Series and he absolutely shocked me.

I want Tony to win but Usyk is incredible. I watched him win the World Boxing Super Series and he absolutely shocked me. Kell Brook

Bellew and Dave Coldwell will not have left any stone unturned in the gym and they will have a plan and they will believe they can upset the apple-cart. But as everyone knows, Usyk is very, very good. He wins.

David Haye and Derek Chisora

1:27 David Haye and Derek Chisora both believe Tony Bellew has a real chance of victory David Haye and Derek Chisora both believe Tony Bellew has a real chance of victory

Adonis Stevenson

Usyk has the edge. He won the big World Boxing Super Series tournament and I think he will give Bellew the 'L'.

Bellew's got to get in close and fight him, certainly not try and out-box him. If he does that I think Usyk will get a knockout. Adonis Stevenson

For that not to happen, Bellew's got to get in close and fight him, certainly not try and out-box him. If he does that I think Usyk will get a knockout, if he stays close, it will go the distance.

Dillian Whyte

I always back British fighters. Smart money says Usyk will outbox Bellew, but I believe that Bellew stands a great puncher's chance in this fight, and Usyk does get hurt. If Bellew can remain calm, and deal with the movement, I believe he could knock Usyk out, if he lands the left hook, or the right hand on him.

Bellew does punch heavy at the weight. He's British and I'm going to support him. Whether they don't support me, or they hate me, or whatever, I don't care. I always try to support my countryman.

Smart money says Usyk will outbox Bellew, but I believe that Bellew stands a great puncher's chance in this fight. Dillian Whyte

I actually hope he does knock Usyk out. He's one of those guys where we've had our ups and downs, but you have to feel for him. You don't want to wish bad on him. Hopefully he gets the job done.

Ricky Hatton

0:41 Ricky Hatton says Tony Bellew is capable of causing an upset Ricky Hatton says Tony Bellew is capable of causing an upset

Callum Smith

[Bellew] has shown time and time again he has been in fights he should never have won.

Ability-wise he wasn't the better man and technique-wise he wasn't the better man and I think this fight is the same.

If Bellew performs how he knows he can and things go right for him on the night, then he could get the win. Callum Smith

He always seems to find a way, pulls it out of the bag, and boxing is a funny sport. The better man doesn't always win.

He knows himself it's a tough fight and he will be up against it but if he performs how he knows he can and things go right for him on the night, then he could get the win and he would be undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Andre Ward

I'm going to go with Bellew. I know everybody's writing Bellew off, but how many times have they done that? I'm going with the intangibles on this one. Andre Ward

Matthew Macklin

I am like most people, hoping Usyk is under-estimating Bellew's boxing ability. We know he has heart and loves a war, but he is far better technically than people think. Usyk may do just that.

Tony can box, can certainly punch and is one of the very best cruiserweights in the world, but Usyk is a little bit special. Matthew Macklin

Tony can box, can certainly punch and is one of the very best cruiserweights in the world, but Usyk is a little bit special. I can't see him stopping Tony, but I do to think he wins quite comfortably in the end. Usyk wins wide on points.

Shawn Porter

I just can't see Bellew winning as the underdog this time around. He is a bit older now and I don't think he's really competing at the same high level as a cruiserweight that Usyk has been doing.

Usyk has youth on his side, as well as his obvious speed. I would like to see Bellew win but I just can't. Shawn Porter

Right now he has that experience on his side but I always thought Usyk would get to the top and in terms of his professional career, he has youth on his side, as well as his obvious speed. I would like to see Bellew win but I just can't.

Paulie Malignaggi

0:56 Paulie Malignaggi believes Oleksandr Usyk is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world Paulie Malignaggi believes Oleksandr Usyk is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world

Josh Kelly

I'm siding more and more with Bellew as we get closer. My heart has always said Bellew and the head Usyk but now I'm just beginning to believe Tony can do it.

I'm siding more and more with Bellew as we get closer. Josh Kelly

He does hit hard and I really hope he can pull a massive win off, I'll be buzzing for him.

Spencer Oliver

I've just got this feeling that Bellew is going to shock everyone on Saturday night. I know he's going in as an underdog, but Tony always finds a way to win, and I think he's going to do it on Saturday.

Bellew might have to come from behind on the scorecards, but I think he can grind out a narrow points victory. Spencer Oliver

He's going to turn it into a dogfight, that's exactly what he's got to do. If he gives Usyk space and time, he will be out-boxed. Being Bellew's last fight, there's going to be a lot of emotion, and Bellew's going to give it his all. It's going to be a tough, gruelling fight, and I think Bellew might have to come from behind on the scorecards, but I think he can grind out a narrow points victory.

Luke Campbell

It's a tough ask for Bellew, I've watched Usyk for many years on the international scene at amateur, winning World Championships, Europeans and the Olympics, and we've seen what he's done in the pros, he is a very, very talented fighter.

We all know that Bellew carries power and can land one shot that finishes things. Luke Campbell

Bellew has upset people before, though, and there's no reason why he can't get the victory. We all know that Bellew carries power and can land one shot that finishes things. I'll go for Bellew, maybe it is because I really like him and want him to win, but I do honestly think his boxing ability has been underrated in the past and we will see it shine in this fight.

Watch Usyk vs Bellew for the undisputed cruiserweight title, at Manchester Arena, on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.