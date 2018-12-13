Canelo vs Fielding: Our experts' advice to Rocky Fielding ahead of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez clash

Rocky Fielding is a notable underdog heading into his WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title defence against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Our experts provide advice...

Jermall Charlo

He has to move his head and he has to fight like he's fighting any other fighter in the ring. Canelo's no threat because he's coming up to Rocky. Rocky's got to be a man, he can't be scared, he has to come and fight.

If it was me, I would be bigger and stronger, so there are no questions or doubts when you get in that ring. He shouldn't have any problems. He's got to stick to his game-plan.

Carl Froch

I'm sure no-one expects Rocky to win and he is taking on someone a level above. But I like Rocky, and the one advantage he has is his size. His height and reach, and maybe his weight, are the one thing he's got over Canelo.

Rocky is going to have to use that jab, box and move, and try and keep Canelo thinking. He is going to have to lean on him, use his size and if he can, just try and wear Canelo down. I'm not sure Rocky can do that, but we'll find out.

David Coldwell

Rocky has to use his physical advantages, his height and reach, his length. Rocky can pop a little on the end of his punches, try to keep Canelo reaching and falling short, especially when he's moving on his left hooks, try to make him miss. Pepper and counter. Canelo is short at middleweight and even shorter at 168.

He's got to make full use of the jab, it can't be a pawing jab, it has to be stiff and he has to have good feet. If he can't do all this then Canelo is a fantastic body puncher and there's a whole heap of body for him to aim at.

Johnny Nelson

It's a tall, slim order for Rocky to beat Canelo. His tactics? He simply can't get involved and has to try and box him, keeping him at long range, using his height and reach.

If he gets involved, he gets folded. I don't mean constantly be defensive. He can be offensive, it just has to be kept long.

Spencer Oliver

Rocky has to just give it everything and take the fight straight to Canelo from the first bell. We know Rocky has got a massive punch and he has to hope to land it.

His team will know this, he knows this, he's up against one of, if not the best fighter in the world today. He will believe he can beat Canelo but I think he should take the fight straight to Canelo and try to land that big shot early.

Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.