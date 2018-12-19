Whyte vs Chisora 2: Can the winner earn a shot at Anthony Joshua at Wembley?

Will Whyte or Chisora set up a Wembley clash with Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is booked in at Wembley on April 13, with an opponent yet to be confirmed, so could the winner of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora earn that fight at the national stadium? We put The Panel on the spot...

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora renew their rivalry at The O2 this Saturday,.

Carl Froch

We all want to see Wilder or Fury face Josh in April but there is one option that could change all that, aside from all the negotiations and talk going on and that's Dillian Whyte.

If - and only if - he puts on a really good performance and hammers Chisora, really clinically beats him up and then knocks him out in spectacular fashion, all of a sudden people will be thinking 'OK, AJ let's see what you've got'. Whyte has the rivalry from the first fight with Josh and he has beaten Joseph Parker - doing a better job than AJ - so he might have a chance.

Dillian Whyte: Whyte Hot Live on

Johnny Nelson

If the winner on Saturday is Whyte then yes, it could well happen. But if Chisora wins then no, I can't see Chisora fighting Anthony Joshua and have never imagined that happening. I honestly don't think Derek wants to get involved with that.

Have you ever heard Derek Chisora shouting out AJ? I haven't. He doesn't want him.

David Price

Yes, they deserve it. Joshua needs dance partners, everyone needs opponents, and people have other fights, have got other things going on, so there are opportunities presenting themselves.

But yeah, I think the winner will deserve that fight. It will be a big fight for the British public.

2:10 Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora produced a heavyweight classic when they shared a ring in 2016 at the Manchester Arena. Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora produced a heavyweight classic when they shared a ring in 2016 at the Manchester Arena.

David Coldwell

I think Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will rematch so the winner of this one is the next best fight for Joshua.

Del Boy will fight absolutely anybody and he would see it as a fitting end to his career to be challenging for world titles, he wouldn't turn it down. If Derek wins, he has earned the right. Whyte is already there and waiting for his shot.

2:23 Whyte says a rematch against Anthony Joshua is inevitable Whyte says a rematch against Anthony Joshua is inevitable

Spencer Oliver

I think it's the logical choice, they've both earned their shot. If Derek can pull off a memorable victory then why not? These guys never take an easy route, they always step up and take on all-comers, the winner deserves a shot.

Anthony Joshua is still looking for an opponent in April and these two guys' names are in the frame. If that's not an incentive to get the win, then I don't know what is.

