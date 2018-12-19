The Panel
Boxers, Trainers & Pundits
Whyte vs Chisora 2: Can the winner earn a shot at Anthony Joshua at Wembley?
London rivals Whyte and Chisora meet again, live on Sky Sports Box Office
Last Updated: 18/12/18 5:19pm
Anthony Joshua is booked in at Wembley on April 13, with an opponent yet to be confirmed, so could the winner of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora earn that fight at the national stadium? We put The Panel on the spot...
Carl Froch
We all want to see Wilder or Fury face Josh in April but there is one option that could change all that, aside from all the negotiations and talk going on and that's Dillian Whyte.
Carl Froch
If - and only if - he puts on a really good performance and hammers Chisora, really clinically beats him up and then knocks him out in spectacular fashion, all of a sudden people will be thinking 'OK, AJ let's see what you've got'. Whyte has the rivalry from the first fight with Josh and he has beaten Joseph Parker - doing a better job than AJ - so he might have a chance.
Dillian Whyte: Whyte Hot
December 19, 2018, 9:00pm
Live on
Johnny Nelson
If the winner on Saturday is Whyte then yes, it could well happen. But if Chisora wins then no, I can't see Chisora fighting Anthony Joshua and have never imagined that happening. I honestly don't think Derek wants to get involved with that.
Have you ever heard Derek Chisora shouting out AJ? I haven't. He doesn't want him.
Johnny Nelson
David Price
Yes, they deserve it. Joshua needs dance partners, everyone needs opponents, and people have other fights, have got other things going on, so there are opportunities presenting themselves.
But yeah, I think the winner will deserve that fight. It will be a big fight for the British public.
David Coldwell
I think Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will rematch so the winner of this one is the next best fight for Joshua.
If Derek wins, he has earned the right. Whyte is there and ready for his shot.
David Coldwell
Del Boy will fight absolutely anybody and he would see it as a fitting end to his career to be challenging for world titles, he wouldn't turn it down. If Derek wins, he has earned the right. Whyte is already there and waiting for his shot.
Spencer Oliver
I think it's the logical choice, they've both earned their shot. If Derek can pull off a memorable victory then why not? These guys never take an easy route, they always step up and take on all-comers, the winner deserves a shot.
Spencer Oliver
Anthony Joshua is still looking for an opponent in April and these two guys' names are in the frame. If that's not an incentive to get the win, then I don't know what is.
