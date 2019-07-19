Whyte vs Rivas: Worrying times for Dillian Whyte? The Panel discuss...

Whyte takes on Rivas at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte now knows a WBC world title shot is within touching distance, but is Oscar Rivas about to spoil the party, and is Saturday's fight a risk too far?

After Anthony Joshua suffered a stunning defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr last month, attention now turns to Whyte, but has 'The Body Snatcher' bitten off more than he can chew up against 26-0 unbeaten powerhouse Rivas?

We ask our Panel of experts if another upset could be on the cards...

Johnny Nelson

Rivas will be a handful, a nightmare almost, he's busy and very attacking. The glory of the win for Whyte will be good but what does it do, he doesn't move any further forward, the next step is world champion.

Dillian will have to work for this win, Rivas has the speed of a cruiserweight and will put it all in. This is a massive risk.

David Haye

I think Dillian Whyte truly believes that he is the best fighter on the planet, he feels he beats Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr and Tyson Fury. In his mind, he doesn't believe this is a fight too far, he wants these tough challenges.

Rivas beat Ruiz Jr as an amateur and isn't here to play around, he's in great shape and just stopped Bryant Jennings. He's one of the best fighters in the top 10 that not many people know.

David Coldwell

This is a real threat for Whyte, quite a few people who I've spoken to in boxing fancy Rivas for the upset. Rivas is a short, small powerhouse, he's vicious and lets his hands go. He's a dangerous fighter and Whyte has to be on the top of his game.

Dillian has an underrated jab, when he uses it, and it's his left hand work that is very important in this, the body shots to soften Rivas up and then bringing the left hook out. He has to be clever and tight when he opens up, not loose and ragged. Rivas will pick gaps, it's dangerous.

Whyte has backed himself and keeps taking these dangerous fights, sooner or later though in this heavyweight division your luck can come to an end.

Carl Froch

It's a risky fight, Rivas looks good, he's 26-0 with 18 stoppages. He's certainly capable and he's impressed recently. I think Whyte can do the business and win this in a slug-fest, making it grueling and getting the result.

This is a heavyweight fight, anything can happen, Rivas is unbeaten and he's dangerous. It's a great fight but one that Whyte can come through, it'll put him in a great position.

Tony Bellew

It's a big risk, there's no two ways about it. Will Whyte regret it? I don't think so, he should have enough and will get the win on Saturday night, he finds a way to win.

Stylistically, he can't be any worse than in his first fight with Derek Chisora, it was absolute chaos.

Paulie Malignaggi

Rivas is similar to Ruiz Jr in the fact that people underestimate him because they don't really know him. Realistically, he's an Olympian and you don't make that level without certain qualities. He's shown those qualities in both his amateur and professional careers.

He's been looking for a step up and now he's got his moment to show what he's made of, I expect him to be extra-determined, this can be a life-changing moment.

Matthew Macklin

Rivas is dangerous, he's undefeated and definitely can dig a bit.

Whyte just has to be careful and not do what Anthony Joshua did against Ruiz Jr by taking his eye off the ball. He can't afford to make that mistake.

Johnny Nelson and Matthew Macklin discuss the tactics Whyte should employ

Spencer Oliver

It's a huge risk for Whyte, a potential banana skin for sure. Rivas can fight, has great amateur pedigree and has proved to be a very good professional. He's tough, crude, throws shots from unusual angles and that makes him really dangerous.

It's a difficult fight. Don't rule Rivas out, he knows what's on the line, this is his breakthrough fight. This is an undefeated heavyweight that knows a win can send shock-waves through the division.

