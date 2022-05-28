Conor McGregor says he will box again, that UFC story is 'far from over'

Conor McGregor says his UFC story "is far from over" - but insists he will return to the boxing ring again at some stage.

McGregor has not competed inside the octagon since breaking his leg at the start of a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Irishman told Sky Sports News while attending the Monaco Grand Prix weekend that he is well on the way to recovery and will make his comeback for UFC.

But he also said he will box again before he retires, having previously lost to Floyd Mayweather via a technical knockout in the 10th round of their 2017 contest.

McGregor said: "Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there.

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC - that story is from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning.

"But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.

"The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.

"I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick.

"Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back."

McGregor was also asked for his thoughts on the likely rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

Usyk won the pair's initial bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September, via unanimous decision, to take the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles.

McGregor feels it will be a "tough ask" for Joshua to regain the belts.

He added: "It didn't go so well the last time. It's a tough ask.

"AJ is a good guy and I wish him well. Usyk is a great guy as well and I hope for a good bout for both men.

"The heavyweight division is on fire at the minute. Good things are happening."