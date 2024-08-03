ONE Championship: Scotland's Amy Pirnie knocks out opponent in 49 seconds on return to ring

Scotland’s Amy Pirnie was hoping for “a nice early stoppage in spectacular fashion” and that’s exactly what she got on Saturday during her return to the ring in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 31-year-old Glaswegian opened the show by knocking out surging Hong Kong striker Yu Yau Pui in 49 seconds flat.

Yu marched forward and when she faked a push kick, Pirnie stepped in with a crushing left hook that instantly turned off her rival's lights.

It was a successful promotional debut for the Scot, who returned to competition for the first time in three years. This highlight-reel finish moved her record to 27-4 and extended her winning streak to 22 bouts.

With a performance like that, Pirnie - a three-time UK Muay Thai Fighter of the Year - could easily enter the ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Title conversation and potentially receive a championship opportunity in 2025.

'The Monkey God' claims title

Image: Jarred Brooks defeated Gustavo Balart via submission

American sensation Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks made quick work of third-ranked contender Gustavo 'El Gladiador' Balart to claim the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title.

Brooks, who surrendered the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship to Joshua Pacio following an illegal slam in March, dominated his Cuban rival from the opening seconds of the main-event showdown.

Elias Mahmoudi produced a highlight-reel KO of Taiki Naito with four seconds left of their Flyweight Kickboxing contest

Brooks brilliantly utilised his grappling to hit takedown after takedown. Balart, a member of the 2012 Cuban Olympic wrestling team, did well to fend off many of his American rival's advances on the mat.

But Brooks was too big, too fast, and too explosive for his 4ft 11in opponent.

Once the 31-year-old Michigan native got Balart's back, he locked in the body figure-four and started fishing for the bout-ending rear-naked choke. 'El Gladiador' defended the initial attempts, but the American's relentless hand-fighting overwhelmed his foe and he soon secured the choke. With no escape in sight, Balart tapped out at the 4:39 mark of the first round.

The victory pushed Brooks' record to 21-3 (1 NC), and it could set up a trilogy and World Title unification match with Pacio once the Filipino is healed from his ACL injury.

Bastos takes Kelly's crown

Image: Mayssa Bastos defeated Danielle Kelly via unanimous decision

Nine-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Mayssa Bastos dethroned inaugural title-holder Danielle Kelly to capture the ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

Kelly scored the first official catch of the contest with an inside heel hook attempt, and she cranked up the intensity and matched the challenger's vibe.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu chokes out Carlo Bumina-ang with just one second left in their Bantamweight MMA fight

It was a see-saw battle of scrambles and submission hunting, but in the waning moments of the single 10-minute round, the 26-year-old Brazilian executed a deep-leg entanglement and earned a catch with a belly-down heel hook attempt of her own.

When time expired, the judges felt Bastos was the superior competitor, awarding her with the win and the coveted belt. That victory pushed her record to a shocking 119-12, and it also earned her a $50,000 [£39,000] bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Results for ONE Fight Night 24: Brooks vs. Balart

ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title: Jarred Brooks defeats Gustavo Balart via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:39 of round one

ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title: Mayssa Bastos defeats Danielle Kelly via unanimous decision

Bantamweight Muay Thai: Nabil Anane defeats Felipe Lobo via unanimous decision

Catchweight (139lbs) Muay Thai: Nakrob Fairtex defeats Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK via unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov defeats Aaron Canarte via unanimous decision

Catchweight (145.5lbs) Muay Thai: Dmitrii Kovtun defeats Ferrari Fairtex via unanimous decision

Flyweight Kickboxing: Elias Mahmoudi defeats Taiki Naito via knockout at 2:56 of round three

Strawweight MMA: Keito Yamakita defeats Yosuke Saruta via split decision

Catchweight (151.5lbs) Muay Thai: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats Craig Coakley via unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu defeats Carlo Bumina-ang via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:59 of round three

Catchweight (132.75lbs) Muay Thai: Aliff Sor Dechapan defeats Zakaria El Jamari via knockout at 1:37 of round one

Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai: Amy Pirnie defeats Yu Yau Pui via knockout at 0:49 of round one

