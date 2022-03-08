Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall scoring referred to police by the Speaker of the House of Commons

"I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police," Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Jack Catterall's MP in Chorley, told Sportsmail
Tuesday 8 March 2022 19:03, UK
The controversial scoring of Josh Taylor's win against Jack Catterall has been referred to the police by the Speaker of the House of Commons.
Taylor's split decision win in his undisputed super-lightweight title defence was widely criticised.
"Everyone is disgusted by what's happened - it brings the sport into disrepute," Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Catterall's MP in Chorley, told Sportsmail.
"I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I have already sent a letter to the police.
"I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston - they are both looking into this.
"I also believe that something seriously went on here - whether it was undue influence, one must question why?"
The British Boxing Board of Control is also investigating the result.
Asked whether Catterall should get another world title shot, Taylor told Sky Sports News: "Of course, I think he deserves it.
"We'll see what happens down the line - we can have a fight again with Jack, why not. I'm certainly open to it, so we'll see what happens.
"Most likely at a catchweight. I can't make the weight anymore safely, I don't think. So we'll see how it goes, but I'm keen for a rematch."