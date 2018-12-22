Whyte vs Chisora 2: Our experts predict the heavyweight showdown

1:14 Both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora looked in tremendous shape as they went head to head at the weigh-in. Both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora looked in tremendous shape as they went head to head at the weigh-in.

Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora is just hours away, so our experts have predicted the outcome of the heavyweight rematch.

Two years on from their epic first battle, the London rivals go at it again at The O2 live on Sky Sports Box Office, but will it be repeat or revenge?

Here's what our experts expect to happen…

Carl Froch

I think we are going to see a better Chisora this time, but I also like what I am hearing and seeing from Whyte. They are both a lot calmer these days and we should get an even better fight than the first one, but Whyte is developing and growing as a fighter.

Carl Froch

He has a smart boxing brain and throws more shots, jabs more than Chisora and comes from different angles, and that might be what separates them. Of course one shot can end it any way but both are going to be fit, so I see it going the distance. It will be better and could even be closer than the first fight, but Whyte on points again.

Matthew Macklin

I'm going to go for Dillian Whyte to win it again, but this is going to be just as close and just as hard-fought as their first battle.

Matthew Macklin

I just think you have to look at how much Dillian has improved since that first fight and the form he has going into this, you've got to side with 'The Body Snatcher'.

Spencer Oliver

There wasn't a lot in the first fight and a lot of people thought Derek won it. Dillian seems to be improving all the time, while you never know with Derek - he got that big knockout of Takam but he was having it tough up to then.

Spencer Oliver

Teaming up with David Haye will revive Derek and give him a new lease of life. They will pick up where they left off and go to war, styles make fights. With recent form, I expect Dillian just to edge it on points but it'll be tight again, Derek will give it his all.

Darren Barker

Dillian is a fighting man. Plenty have said why have you taken such a dangerous fight when you're probably favourite to face Joshua at Wembley?

Darren Barker

I think you're going to get exactly the same from Chisora, he'll come forward and hold the centre of the ring, trying to land big bombs, while Whyte will be a bit smarter and use his boxing brain. It'll still be a great fight and it'll have big moments, but Whyte's improved boxing ability will see him win on points.

David Coldwell

I have to sit on the fence for this, I see them both as mates, and I won't say who will win. It's going to be very hard for both of them, Derek has done the right thing by teaming up with Haye, the training he has been getting, he looks in fantastic shape. It'll make things more interesting because Dilian can get tired as fights go on.

David Coldwell

This will simply be a great fight. The first one for drama and raw energy and gun slinging, two guys fighting with their nuts and guts, I've never seen anything quite like it from ringside. The second one might start off a bit smarter with Dillian boxing but it'll quickly unravel into carnage.

Johnny Nelson

I'm struggling, I say Whyte wins because he is the more improved of the two, while Derek looks a bit shot worn and if he doesn't fancy it, he's not having it. Looking at the fight and looking at Derek, he looks in unbelievable condition and I'm more fearful now and think it will be a tougher fight for Dillian. If Dillian thinks it will be the same Derek Chisora, he loses.

Johnny Nelson

I'm still leaning to Dilian on points, he's the one that's been consistent with performances in the past, slowly but surely getting better with every fight. Derek, he's lost a few, but this union with Haye has done him wonders.

