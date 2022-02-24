Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall exchange words as they go face to face before undisputed showdown

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall's rivalry ramped up when they engaged in a spiteful face-off before their undisputed title fight.

Taylor defends every major super-lightweight belt against Catterall in his homecoming fight in Scotland on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor said at close quarters: "This is it, now."

Catterall: "It's real for you, now."

Taylor: "You're going to get a pasting, mate. How are you feeling?"

Catterall: "I'm alright. Really good. This has been a long time coming."

Taylor: "You're going to go crumbling down. Are you going to fight or run?"

Catterall: "I'll fight. Let's have it."

Catterall later said about the face-off. "It was mind games. I don't pay attention.

"[He said]: 'Are you ready for Saturday? Are you going to run? Are you going to have a fight?'

"Of course I'm not going to run from him. I'm prepared to go to any place possible to get the win.

"I'll meet him in the middle. No bother."

Catterall's trainer Jamie Moore said about Taylor's attempt to crank up the animosity: "He has tried to get a bite out of him. But it isn't going to happen.

"It won't have a bearing on the fight."

Taylor reflected on the face-off: "How is he going to win? I don't think he will meet me in the centre. I think he will try to walk me onto a shot.

"If he's on the front foot, that plays into my hands.

"I've studied him diligently. He is a good defensive fighter, quite slick, he can punch hard, he is a clever fighter.

"This isn't a one-sided fight. It's my job to make it a one-sided fight. But it's got the makings of a tough fight."

The rivals for the undisputed championship earlier argued at a press conference.

"He's here to take away what I've worked hard for," Taylor said.

"I cleaned out the division but he's getting a shot at the jackpot."

Taylor's trainer Ben Davison said about his attributes: "The size of him, he's so fast and sharp, he's tough as nails with a Rolls-Royce engine. He is the full package.

"Josh is exceptional in every area and is a very, very hard man to beat. He is unbeatable at 140lbs."

