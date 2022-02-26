Nick Campbell outlasts Jay McFarlane in seventh-round stoppage to win Scottish heavyweight title in Glasgow

Nick Campbell persevered through an entertaining brawl with Jay McFarlane to cause a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday in Glasgow.
It was the first Scottish heavyweight championship fight in 71 years and Campbell revived the belt by finally halting the brave and erratic McFarlane.
Undefeated Campbell, a former professional rugby player, was hurt himself but floored McFarlane and the following attack resulted in the referee stopping the fight.
McFarlane was unorthodox in the earliest exchanges but, by the end of the opening round, was being caught by punches as he tried to goad Campbell.
Campbell's taller and more traditional approach was easily keeping McFarlane at bay and looked close to ending the fight at the conclusion of the second.
McFarlane was exhausted and throwing weary punches in the third while he bled from his nose.
Suddenly the fourth round caught fire when McFarlane landed a left hook which visibly rocked Campbell.
A wild sixth began with Campbell landing a solid uppercut and causing a swollen eye but ended with McFarlane landing two overhand rights and a noticeably hurtful body shot.
A right hand from Campbell in the seventh put McFarlane on the seat of his pants and was the beginning of the end.
Campbell piled in with an onslaught of shots and the referee stepped in to protect McFarlane.
Campbell extended his pro record to 5-0.