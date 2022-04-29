Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: Stevenson strips to meet 130lb weight limit, Valdez under comfortably before

Shakur Stevenson was forced to strip naked in order to meet weight while Oscar Valdez came in comfortably under the limit before the pair engaged in an icy face-off ahead of Saturday's super-featherweight unification bout in Las Vegas.

Stevenson was seemingly over the 130lb limit upon taking to the scales first before removing his underwear behind the protective screen and meeting his mark exactly.

Valdez followed up by weighing in at 129.6lbs as the pair prepare to put their world titles and unbeaten records on the line at MGM Grand Garden.

A fiery atmosphere including boos for New Jersey native Stevenson appeared to fuel a tense and icy final face-off, Valdez being the first to peel off as he proudly raised the Mexican flag before his counterpart insisted on stepping in front of him to flex for the cameras.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vegas resident Nico Ali-Walsh had no problem on the scales ahead of his first pro outing in the fight capital

The talk during the build-up has seen Stevenson accuse Valdez of 'ducking' him in the past and insisting he does not possess the boxing ability to beat him in a technical fight, while Valdez has been adamant he is equipped for any kind of contest and challenged his opponent not to 'run away'.

Elsewhere on the main card, the supremely-gifted Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis weighed in at 136.2lbs ahead of his eight-round lightweight clash with Esteban Sanchez as he looks to extend his unbeaten record to 5-0.

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, meanwhile came in at 159.2lbs before raising his hands aloft in tribute to his grandfather as he gears up to face Alejandro Ibarra, who tipped the scales at 160.4lbs.

Watch the unification fight between WBO super-featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson and WBC king Oscar Valdez live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 2am, Sunday.