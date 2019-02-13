Toe 2 Toe podcast: Jordan Gill gives in-depth interview on this week's show
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
This week, Anna Woolhouse and Andy Scott are joined by rising featherweight contender Jordan Gill.
This week the podcast features an in-depth interview with Gill who discusses:
- Growing up in Cambridgeshire and starting boxing at just four years old.
- The strong influence of his father in his boxing career.
- A testing start to his pro career in the Ingle gym.
- Joining up with Dave Coldwell and how that has moulded him as a fighter.
- How a choice of ringwalk music almost spoiled a big fight on Sky.
- Headlining for the first time in front of his local fans in Peterborough.
- The secret behind his mother's 'refuel' snack on fight night.
- His plans for the future and 'dream' fight.
