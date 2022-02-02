Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Live stream of public workouts including Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois

Live on Sky Sports on Saturday - Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, Caroline Dubois' pro debut

Wednesday 2 February 2022 15:28, UK

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will display their razor-sharp skills at a public workout on Wednesday afternoon – watch a live stream here from 12.40pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

LIVE! Join us for the live media workout ahead of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams!

Eubank Jr is in Williams' home city of Cardiff where they will fight to settle a personal feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Claressa Shields will display her skills at Wednesday's workout ahead of making her UK debut.

The feted Shields will defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles against Ema Kozin knowing that a win will set up a mega-fight with Savannah Marshall.

Caroline Dubois, the highly-rated Olympian, will make her pro debut against Vaida Masiokaite.

Trending

Chris Jenkins will take on former world champion Julius Indongo.

Otto Wallin, the heavyweight who gave Tyson Fury a fright by badly cutting him, will fight Kamil Sokolowski.

Also See:

Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank will also feature.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title
Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 19 in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema