Caroline Dubois eases past Vaida Masiokaite with impressive professional debut

Trainer Shane McGuigan: "As debuts go, what a statement. She hasn't boxed since the Olympics and this was a new experience. There were nerves. She handled it amazingly."

Saturday 5 February 2022 21:48, UK

Caroline Dubois reacts to her debut victory

Caroline Dubois cruised to a referee's decision victory over Vaida Masiokaite as she demonstrated a blossoming future in her impressive professional debut on Saturday night. 

The 21-year-old, who arrived with a 37-3 amateur record, dominated from the first bell as she flashed glimpses of her blistering hand speed and polished technique to immediately put her opponent on the back foot.

'Sweet Caroline' proved a fitting walkout song for a near-faultless introduction as she kickstarted her professional journey in style, Dubois barely putting a foot wrong on the night.

Caroline Dubois backs her opponent up towards the ropes
Image: Caroline Dubois backs her opponent up towards the ropes

She thought she might have landed a knockdown in the third round when Masiokaite just about kept her footing after being on the receiving end of a huge right hand.

The former Youth Olympic champion and World Youth champion knew her hard work had been done in the fourth round, putting the onus on her opponent to offer something back, but the Lithuanian could find no route back into the fight.

Carolina Dubois started her professional career in style. (Image: Lawrence Lustig)
Image: Carolina Dubois started her professional career in style.

"As debuts go, what a statement. She hasn't boxed since the Olympics and this was a new experience," said trainer Shane McGuigan. "There were nerves. She handled it amazingly."

"We needed these rounds for experience."

