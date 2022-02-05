Caroline Dubois eases past Vaida Masiokaite with impressive professional debut

Caroline Dubois cruised to a referee's decision victory over Vaida Masiokaite as she demonstrated a blossoming future in her impressive professional debut on Saturday night.
The 21-year-old, who arrived with a 37-3 amateur record, dominated from the first bell as she flashed glimpses of her blistering hand speed and polished technique to immediately put her opponent on the back foot.
'Sweet Caroline' proved a fitting walkout song for a near-faultless introduction as she kickstarted her professional journey in style, Dubois barely putting a foot wrong on the night.
She thought she might have landed a knockdown in the third round when Masiokaite just about kept her footing after being on the receiving end of a huge right hand.
The former Youth Olympic champion and World Youth champion knew her hard work had been done in the fourth round, putting the onus on her opponent to offer something back, but the Lithuanian could find no route back into the fight.
Trending
- Eubank Jr puts Williams down three times LIVE!
- Lampard: This is a day I'll never forget | Merson: Massive lift for Everton
- Shields wins - then furiously clashes with Marshall
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Lingard, Militao, Osimhen latest
- 'I'm back!' | Hamilton breaks silence after F1 title woe
- Rooney: Pressures of playing career led to binge drinking
- What time are Eubank Jr and Shields in the ring?
- Booking info: Khan vs Brook on Box Office
- Arrests and racism allegations mar Bolton-Morecambe match
- Maguire makes history with first Irish win on LPGA Tour
"As debuts go, what a statement. She hasn't boxed since the Olympics and this was a new experience," said trainer Shane McGuigan. "There were nerves. She handled it amazingly."
"We needed these rounds for experience."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title
Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza
Saturday March 12 in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title
Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas