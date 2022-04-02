Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch free live stream of undercard at Newcastle Utilita Arena

Live stream here begins at 5pm on Saturday; with April Hunter, Michael Webster, Georgia O'Connor, Matty Harris, Hosea Stewart, and Luke Cope all in action before coverage starts on Sky Sports from 8pm

Saturday 2 April 2022 16:47, UK

Newcastle Fight Night Undercard LIVE!

Savannah Marshall's world title fight against Femke Hermans has a packed undercard at Newcastle Utilita Arena - and you can watch the live action on a free stream!

Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against Hermans tonight, live on Sky Sports, but you can firstly watch a string of fights from an exciting bill.

Watch the below fights on our live stream:

  • Luke Cope vs Lee Connelly - four rounds at super-lightweight
  • April Hunter vs Ester Konecna - six rounds at super-welterweight
  • Michael Webster vs Mehmet Bingoel - six rounds at cruiserweight
  • Georgia O'Connor vs Erica Alvarez - six rounds at super-welterweight
  • Hosea Stewart vs Phil Williams - six rounds at heavyweight
  • Matty Harris vs Matt Metsis - six rounds at heavyweight

Watch Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans tonight, live on Sky Sports, from 8pm.

