Adam Azim vs Rylan Charlton: Watch live stream of final press conference ahead of their showdown this Sunday afternoon

Watch the final press conference between Adam Azim and Rylan Charlton ahead of their showdown this Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports from 3pm.

Azim is one of the most exciting prospects in the UK but Charlton will be a key test for him at this early stage of his career.

Also on the bill at London's Alexandra Palace, David Jamieson is out for revenge when he rematches former conqueror Mikael Lawal for the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Lerrone Richards is a brilliantly gifted super-middleweight but will have to contend with a fiery, determined and heavy-handed Zak Chelli.

Sam Gilley and Sean Robinson are set for an exciting scrap for the English super-welterweight title.

Watch Azim vs Charlton live from 3pm this Sunday afternoon, on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena or Sky Showcase