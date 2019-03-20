Toe 2 Toe podcast: Katie Taylor, Kell Brook, Joshua Buatsi and more are on this week's show

This week the podcast features:

· Katie Taylor - confirms she is looking to fight Delfine Persoon on the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller bill.

· Joshua Buatsi - believes he has the boxing style and skills to beat British rival Anthony Yarde.

· Lawrence Okolie - looks ahead to his fight with Wadi Camacho and addresses that Dillian Whyte tweet.

· Kell Brook - expects to fight on the Joshua-Miller undercard and wants to face Errol Spence Jr again.

· US round-up - Michelle Joy Phelps talks to Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury and rejecting a lucrative deal.