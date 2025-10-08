Natasha Jonas would only be tempted to fight on by a rematch with Katie Taylor

The only fight that could lure Natasha Jonas back to boxing is a rematch with Irish superstar Katie Taylor.

Jonas first met Taylor in a memorable Olympic quarter-final at London 2012. Taylor prevailed in three-round thriller that set a record for crowd noise.

They boxed as professionals, with Taylor edging the decision, winning unanimously but by one point on two judges' cards. That pro world title fight took place in 2021 without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Taylor went undisputed at both lightweight and super-lightweight, Jonas would also unify world titles in two divisions, up at super-welter and welterweight.

Liverpool's Jonas lost a unification with three-belt welterweight champion Lauren Price in March, a result that left the Englishwoman on the brink of retirement.

But a showdown with Taylor could compel Jonas to box on.

"I've always said I want to see her retire but I do think if there's one fight that I could be part of to finish the journey together, it's the Katie Taylor fight. I think that's a great fight for both to walk off into the sunset," her trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports.

He does believe that Jonas has the fanbase to make a stadium fight happen.

"Be it at Croke Park or wherever," Gallagher said. "I think Natasha is that popular.

"They both need to be given their flowers now and this is, as much as it's a fight, it's an event and it would be a massive event in Ireland, if it's in Ireland, or at the O2 Arena, or the Manchester Arena, or the Co-op, or wherever.

"I think it's a huge event and I think it's fitting for both if they could see the journey out together."

There isn't a great gap in their ages. Jonas has turned 40, while Taylor is 39 years old.

"It makes sense, they've both been huge ambassadors for female boxing, both of them, in Ireland and the UK, and with that rivalry from 2012 it would be great for people to get a chance to see both girls box live in front of a crowd this time, instead of with Covid restrictions last time," Gallagher said.

"I think people would know what it was for. It's a fight and it's a celebration of female boxing, of the two women that put British and Irish women's boxing on the world stage."

Though he added: "I don't know - there could be [another] rematch in it for Tasha. If third time lucky she gets it, I don't think there'd be no retiring, it would be another final dance!"