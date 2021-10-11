Carl Froch on Tyson Fury after he beat Deontay Wilder: 'I wouldn't be surprised if he retired'

Carl Froch on Tyson Fury's future in a division that includes Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, after his stunning win over Deontay Wilder. But will Fury fight anyone at all?

Fury, who does he fight next?

I'd like to see him take on AJ. I'd like to see him take on Usyk to see how that fight would go.

There is nothing left for him to do.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carl Froch says Tyson Fury is 'the king of the heavyweight division'

I wouldn't be surprised if he retired. Depending upon how much he loves the sport, and how much he wants to go in there and do it all again, I wouldn't be surprised if Fury says: 'I have done my bit and now I am finished'.

People want to see AJ rectify his bad performance against Usyk, or maybe even see Usyk against Fury.

As a boxing fan, I want to see Usyk take on Fury. I don't think he can do it - I think Fury is too big, too clever for him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports head of boxing development Adam Smith assesses the future of the heavyweight division

😈 "I pulverised her for four rounds!"



👿 "She threw about 10 shots!"



What is the truth? Inside-story to the @Savmarshall1 @Claressashields sparring session that you didn't know about... — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 11, 2021

Usyk is fantastic, ridiculously skilful and technically proficient but he isn't a big enough guy for Fury.

Let's get the rematch with AJ and Usyk to make sure it wasn't a fluke win. Unfortunately for AJ, I don't think it was. Usyk is a tough night for anyone.

Let's not forget about Dillian Whyte, a top fighter who has been tapping on the door for that WBC title for many years. He was mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder but that never happened because of the trilogy with Fury.

Whyte deserves his shot.

But for Fury to defend against Whyte, then face the winner of AJ and Usyk? I don't think he needs to.

I'd like to see Fury fight Whyte - it would be a good fight, a close fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Dillian Whyte deserves a shot at Fury!'

I am putting myself in Fury's shoes. The last thing he will want to do at the moment is talk about who to fight next.

I would not be surprised if he has one eye on retirement.

It was an awesome performance by both guys.

Wilder ran out of steam, he gassed. He was a bit heavier for the fight which was a problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Fury is a complete and utter fighting machine'

Fury calls himself 'the Gyspy King' and he really is a king. He is the king of the heavyweight division.

That performance was special. It was an amazing performance. The finish was brilliant.

His mental strength is second to none. He is so positive. He believes in himself.

What a great finish - the two right hands. Fair play to Wilder who went out on his shield.

It was disappointing for Wilder to not be magnanimous in defeat. It was important to shake hands and lay to rest any bad blood. He should have shaken Fury's hand.

Me and George Groves are friends now! If we can be friends then anybody can!

Image: Fury beat Wilder in 11 rounds after five knock-downs combined

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan

Lewis Ritson vs Hank Lundy

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Shakur Stevenson vs Jamel Herring - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title