Whyte vs Chisora 2: Derek Chisora takes dig at rival, saying he does not need to weight-lift to carry power

Derek Chisora says he was born with power in his hands while rival Dillian Whyte needs to lift weights to reassure himself ahead of their rematch.

The two Londoners produced an explosive battle two years ago and will go at it again at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora says camp has gone great and is ready to show that it is he who carries the fire in his fists.

I've given it the talk for the last four or five months, please don't go in there and choke. Derek Chisora

"I've said it before, Dillian has no power punch which worries me. I was born with my strength and power, I don't need to lift weights to boost myself and have power. I've just concentrated mainly on cardio for this training camp," Chisora told Sky Sports.

"He needs to lift so many weights to feel like he has power. I thought I won the first fight and most people did as well. They gave it to him because of all the antics beforehand, the British Board didn't want me winning.

"This is a shootout now, this is the Wild, Wild West with two guns blazing. I'm a different beast now, I'm going to be crazier in the ring.

"Camp has been great, I've got a program with times of training sessions, who's training me, whose driving me etc. It's worked out great, now I just have to deliver in the ring."

Chisora admits that he has some nerves ahead of the blockbuster return fight, hoping to finally settle a feud that begun back in 2015.

"I'm so chuffed about this fight, I'm buzzing but at the same time a bit nervous. Will I deliver what the fans want to see? I've given it the talk for the last four or five months, please don't go in there and choke.

"I never regret anything, I never think 'why did I take that fight?' 'Why did I not do that?' I love boxing. If there's a fight I believe I can win, I take the fight.

"When Dilian fought Joshua, I said AJ would knock him out in the first round, I know what power AJ is holding and Whyte doesn't have the same. He didn't like that I commented.

"After he lost, I went to his dressing room to say he done well, unlucky, and he started shouting up with about 20 of his boys in there. I just walked out and that's when our rivalry begun."

