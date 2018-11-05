Usyk vs Bellew: David Coldwell urges Tony Bellew to make Oleksandr Usyk adjust

0:45 Coldwell has been reflective during his final training camp with Bellew Coldwell has been reflective during his final training camp with Bellew

Tony Bellew's coach David Coldwell believes his fighter must impose his own tactics if he is to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed world title fight.

Bellew challenges for Usyk's four cruiserweight belts on November 10, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and has labelled his esteemed opponent as the "most formidable test" of his 33-fight career.

Coldwell has guided Bellew to 10 successive victories since the Liverpudlian moved up from light heavyweight in 2014 and is wary of trying to predict how the unbeaten Usyk will approach the bout.

Tony Bellew has experienced great success with David Coldwell in his corner

"I don't know what Usyk's planning," Coldwell said.

"You look at his fights, some fights he comes forward, some fights he's on the back foot, so you have to prepare for both."

"But the most important thing is, is that Tony Bellew or any one of my fighters, has to implement what I want them to implement to get the best out of them. Make them adjust to you."

Bellew's last two victories came at heavyweight against David Haye as he twice upset the odds to knock out his domestic rival.

The 35-year-old will start as clear underdog once more against his Ukrainian opponent and will likely need to call upon his greater experience to navigate what is sure to be a tough challenge.

"As he's gone on he's got more and more mature," Coldwell said of Bellew.

"Whereas the red mist used to come down when he'd get touched with a shot, now he's smarter and more calculated with his counters and the way he goes back at people.

"It's all resulted in him having some fantastic results and us being here now."

Bellew is adamant that the Manchester Arena bout will be the last of his career regardless of the result.

Coldwell, whose coaching career was reinvigorated by Bellew, has been coming to terms with guiding his star fighter through training camp for the final time.

"I've thought it about it a lot all the way through," Coldwell said.

"There are certain sessions that we do here once a week and so I've known exactly how many of those we've got left.

"Today was our last ever session with Tony Bellew in this gym and yeah, it's the end of a great era."

