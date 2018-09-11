Joshua vs Povetkin: Luke Campbell thriving under Shane McGuigan

1:03 Campbell poised to get revenge Campbell poised to get revenge

Luke Campbell says he is flourishing and improving under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan as the pair build towards a crucial first fight working together.

Campbell rematches Yvan Mendy on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's heavyweight world title defence against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley next week, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in an eliminator for the WBC lightweight world title.

McGuigan is the man tasked with masterminding a vital victory for the Hull southpaw as he looks to avenge a surprise points defeat to the Frenchman in 2015.

Campbell, 30, had been based in Miami with Cuba's Jorge Rubio but, after losing to Jorge Linares last September when challenging for the WBA title, has decided to relocate to London.

"In boxing, he [Shane McGuigan] sees things," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"He's adding to my style and working to my strengths and attributes.

"It's a great working relationship, I feel like this is it, this is working and this is great."

Campbell joins a world class gym that already holds super middleweight world champion George Groves and Scottish super-lightweight star Josh Taylor.

McGuigan is happy with his new charge's progress saying: "I don't really want to change him [Campbell] massively as a fighter.

"I want to improve what he is good at. He's great at distance, has good punching power and good shot selection.

"He needs to work a little bit on the inside and feeling comfortable in there.

"For me, it is just brushing up on his weaknesses. He is really strong. I'm getting into his mind-set and seeing how he ticks, giving him an few extra percent that way as well."

TALE OF THE TAPE - CAMPBELL V MENDY

