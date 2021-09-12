Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz in first round of boxing battle between UFC superstars

Crossover fight between 46-year-old UFC veterans ends when Anderson Silva connects with two counter-punches that send Tito Ortiz face-first to the floor

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 13 September 2021 12:31, UK

Anderson Silva has issued a challenge to the Paul brothers, saying that Logan and Jake should fight him and Vitor Belfort.

Anderson Silva face-planted Tito Ortiz with a big knockout in the opening round of their fight on Saturday night in Florida.

The 46-year-old UFC superstars had swapped the Octagon for the boxing ring but their clash was short-lived when Silva connected with two punches which wiped Ortiz out.

Ortiz had pressurised Silva, backed him into the corner and appeared to be in control, ready to let loose his own punches.

Silva vs Ortiz
Image: Ortiz was crushed quickly by Silva
But Silva, with little space to manoeuvre, caught Ortiz with a flush right hook which immediately hurt him badly.

He followed it up with a left hand which crashed Ortiz to the canvas face-first.

The comprehensive defeat compounded a miserable boxing debut for Ortiz who had missed weight at the weigh-in and was forced to pay a fine directly to Silva for the fight to go ahead.

Silva's late-career rejuvenation inside the ring continues - he beat 60-fight veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr earlier this year.

As well as his glittering UFC accomplishments, Silva debuted as a boxer with a knockout loss in 1998 then won a second fight in 2006 before returning to the sport this year.

