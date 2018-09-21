The Women's Tour to become six day race from 2019

The OVO Energy Women's Tour will expand to feature a sixth day in 2019, organisers have announced.

The UCI Women's WorldTour event, which launched in 2014 and matches the prize fund of the men's Tour of Britain, will grow from its current five days.

The 2018 race was won by Coryn Rivera from Team Sunweb and featured stages in Suffolk, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire before finishing on the north Wales coast in Colwyn Bay.

Race director Mick Bennett said: "We are delighted to have been granted a sixth day of racing for the OVO Energy Women's Tour to build upon the success of the first five editions.

"Teams and riders have been asking us to extend the event and to broaden the range of stages, which the flexibility of a sixth day will enable us to do."

The dates of the 2019 event, including venues of the six stages, will be revealed in due course.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling, said: "This is fantastic news, both for the event and for women's cycling as a whole.

"We have been very open about our determination to close our sport's historic gender gap, and this is yet another step towards that. Our ambitious target to get one million more women on bikes by 2020 is well on schedule, and the increased opportunities for women and girls to watch the world's best female riders racing on British roads can only help us towards that goal."