Veteran rider Alejandro Valverde wins men's World Championship

Alejandro Valverde wins the Road World Championship in Austria

Alejandro Valverde won a dramatic sprint finish to end his long wait for victory in the men's race at the Road World Championships in Austria.

The 38-year-old, who had finished on the podium a record six times without taking the rainbow jersey, finally claimed an elusive first title ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Canada's Michael Woods.

After six hours, 46 minutes in the saddle, the race on a 258 kilometres mountainous route in Innsbruck ended in a four-rider sprint finish as Valverde held off Bardet and Woods to take gold.

Holland's Tom Dumoulin was fourth with Italy's Gianni Moscon in fifth place.

Valverde, who served a two-year doping suspension for his role in Operacion Puerto earlier in his career, had twice finished second and four times in third at the World Championships.

Valverde, who rides for Movistar, succeeds Peter Sagan of Slovakia as world champion.

Sagan had won three successive titles, but was not among the favourites and abandoned the race after three laps.

Peter Kennaugh was the best-placed British rider in 16th place, with fellow Brit Adam Yates in 37th spot.

"It's incredible, after all these years, struggling for the world title and to finally get it," Valverde said.

"I knew I had no margin for error and that it was up to me to take my own destiny in hand.

"Words can't describe how grateful I am for the effort of the whole Spain team and the work they did too."