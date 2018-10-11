Luke Rowe agrees extended three-year Team Sky contract

Luke Rowe has been with Team Sky since 2012

Luke Rowe will spend the next three seasons with Team Sky after extending his contract through to the end of 2021.

Rowe, who turned professional with the team in 2012, has ridden in four consecutive Tour de France events and was part of Team Sky as he helped Geraint Thomas to his maiden victory this year.

The 28-year-old made an impressive comeback to the sport having suffered a serious leg break at the end of 2017.

"I've been with Sky since the start of my career and I really feel a part of the furniture here," said Rowe.

"It's been seven years and this deal will take me through to 10 years with Team Sky, so it was an easy decision. This is home.

Rowe, left, celebrates with team-mate Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France

"The team backed me straight away after my injury, whereas some teams would have turned their back. They helped me tackle the injury head on and looked after me every step of the way.

"If I'd have been out of contract one year earlier I'd have been in a mess. I had a year to prove myself again and come back - to show that it hadn't affected me and that I could reach the level I was at before.

"I was so fortunate to be in this team when I suffered such a bad injury. Sometimes the stars just align and everything works out."