Team Sky's Gianni Moscon wins Tour of Guangxi

Gianni Moscon is the Tour of Guangxi champion

Team Sky's Gianni Moscon ended his season in winning style as he claimed overall victory at the Tour of Guangxi.

Moscon won Friday's queen stage and held on to his nine-second lead over Felix Grosschartner over the final two stages despite some tough weather conditions.

His main threat came inside the final 35km, with Andriy Grivko going on the attack as a six-strong breakaway group was being pulled back by Team Sky's hard work.

Grivko only trailed Moscon by 30 seconds heading into the final stage but the team again came to the front and chased him down on the first climb of the day.

The closing kilometres were dominated by sprint trains and it was the ultra-successful Quick-Step Floors squad which proved strongest in propelling Fabio Jakobsen to victory.

Moscon finished just inside the top 20 to ensure the red jersey would remain his at the end of the six-stage race and secure his first WorldTour title.