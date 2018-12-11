Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman to face tribunal in February

Richard Freeman worked for British Cycling and Team Sky between 2008 and 2017

Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman will face his long-awaited medical tribunal in February - to answer questions over the delivery of testosterone patches to cycling's national headquarters in Manchester.

Sky Sports News has learnt that the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing will be held in public in Manchester - and could see the Freeman suspended or removed from the medical register.

The medic, who worked for British Cycling and Team Sky between 2008 and 2017, has denied the claim that a Jiffy Bag hand-delivered to Sir Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné contained the banned steroid triamcinolone.

He believes he was the victim of a "set-up" aimed at ruining the reputations of both himself and Wiggins.

One witness called to give evidence at the tribunal is the coach Shane Sutton, a former friend and mentor of Wiggins who later fell out after a series of disagreements.