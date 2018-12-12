Chris Froome thanks 'brilliant partners' Sky after decision to end its involvement in cycling

0:34 Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome reacts to the news that Sky will end its involvement with Team Sky at the end of 2019 Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome reacts to the news that Sky will end its involvement with Team Sky at the end of 2019

Chris Froome has thanked “brilliant partners” Sky following the company’s announcement it will end its involvement in cycling after 2019.

After over a decade, Sky will bring an end to its highly successful ownership and sponsorship of Team Sky.

Froome, who has won four Tour de France titles in Team Sky colours, hopes to end the partnership on a high in 2019.

"I have just got back from training so a few words from me on today's news," Froome said.

"First off, a massive thank you to Sky. They have been brilliant partners and it has been an incredible journey we have shared together.

"They have helped me personally every step of the way and I will always be grateful for their support.

"And we are not finished yet by any means. Everyone at Team Sky has got big ambitions for 2019 and this news had made us more determined than ever to make them happen."

1:41 Team Sky's Sir Dave Brailsford says he couldn't be more grateful to the company Team Sky's Sir Dave Brailsford says he couldn't be more grateful to the company

Team Sky aims to clarify its future before the 2019 Tour de France begins on June 29.

Froome is hopeful the team, which has won six of the last seven Tour de France titles, can stay together beyond next year.

Geraint Thomas and Froome (right) share a glass of champagne on the ride into Paris

"I cannot predict the future, but I can say with absolute certainty this is a really special team," Froome added.

"We plan to be together in 2020 if at all possible and we will all be doing everything we can to help make that happen - in different colours with a new partner, but with the same values, focus and desire to win.

"And finally to the fans - your support has always mattered most to us and the messages we have all received today have meant a lot. We look forward to seeing you on the road in January."