Hammer Series cycling will feature Team Sky
Last Updated: 23/01/19 1:55pm
Team Sky will partake in the 2019 Hammer Series cycling race that will feature new “captains” of each team.
"The captains will be their teams' figureheads, always a big part of any team sport, and something cycling's 'Road Captains' will bring to the fore in Hammer races," the world's only team-based cycling series explained.
Australian team Mitchelton-SCOTT won the unique format last year after winning the Climbs, Sprints, and Chases in Stavanger, Limburg, and Hong Kong.
This year, 14 of the world's best teams are committed to another series of strength-sapping races.
2019 races
Hammer Stavanger, Norway: 24-26 May
Hammer Limburg, Netherlands: 7-9 June
Hammer Hong Kong: 12-13 October
Hammer Series 2019 teams
BORA-hansgrohe (GER)
CCC Team (POL)
Deceuninck Quick-Step (BEL)
Delko Marseille Provence (FRA)
EF Education First Pro Cycling (USA)
Israel Cycling Academy (ISR)
Lotto Soudal (BEL)
Mitchelton-SCOTT (AUS)
Nippo - Vini Fantini - Faizane (ITA)
Team Jumbo - Visma (NED)
Team Sky (GBR)
Team Sunweb (NED)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)