Victor Campenaerts challenging Bradley Wiggins' hour record in April
Last Updated: 27/02/19 9:48am
Victor Campenaerts will make an attempt to better Bradley Wiggins' hour record in Mexico in April.
The Belgian, winner of the last two European time-trial titles, will target the 54.526 kilometres record set by Wiggins at the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes - the precise date is yet to be confirmed.
Wiggins set that mark at London's Lee Valley VeloPark in 2015, just over a year before he announced his retirement following his fifth Olympic Games gold medal.
"The UCI Hour Record is a unique challenge in cycling and to beat it would be a way for me to write a bit of the sport's history," Campenaerts said.
"I respect Bradley a lot and I do not consider myself as a better athlete than the former Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion.
"However, by making progress and taking into account every possible detail, I hope to have a chance to take over the Hour Record.
"Personally, the World Hour Record, the world time trial title and the Olympic time trial title are the three dreams I want to pursue the coming years, starting with the World Hour Record."