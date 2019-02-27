Victor Campenaerts challenging Bradley Wiggins' hour record in April

Victor Campenaerts is bidding to claim Bradley Wiggins' hour record

Victor Campenaerts will make an attempt to better Bradley Wiggins' hour record in Mexico in April.

The Belgian, winner of the last two European time-trial titles, will target the 54.526 kilometres record set by Wiggins at the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes - the precise date is yet to be confirmed.

Wiggins set that mark at London's Lee Valley VeloPark in 2015, just over a year before he announced his retirement following his fifth Olympic Games gold medal.

"The UCI Hour Record is a unique challenge in cycling and to beat it would be a way for me to write a bit of the sport's history," Campenaerts said.

"I respect Bradley a lot and I do not consider myself as a better athlete than the former Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion.

"However, by making progress and taking into account every possible detail, I hope to have a chance to take over the Hour Record.

"Personally, the World Hour Record, the world time trial title and the Olympic time trial title are the three dreams I want to pursue the coming years, starting with the World Hour Record."