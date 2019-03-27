Adam Yates beats Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana on stage three of Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates claimed huge scalps on stage three of the Volta a Catalunya

Adam Yates put down another marker for the Grand Tours to come later this year with a thrilling victory on stage three of the Volta a Catalunya on Tuesday.

Yates was part of a five-man break which made it to the top of the Vallter 2000 climb and his late attack proved too much for Team Sky's Egan Bernal and Movistar's Nairo Quintana.

The Briton, whose twin brother Simon finished just outside the top 10, reacted when Colombian rivals Bernal and Quintana broke clear halfway up the final climb and soon reeled in final breakaway rider Pieter Weening.

Yates bided his time in closing up on Bernal and Quintana and caught them when their pace dropped a little, the trio also being joined by Dan Martin (UAE-Team Emirates) and Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez.

Both of those riders made attempts to break clear of the remaining group but it was Yates whose attack proved the strongest and came at the right time as the quintet had come within sight of the finish.

Bernal tried to respond but his efforts never looked like being enough to catch Yates, who appeared to have plenty in hand as he crossed the line.

Thomas de Gendt, winner of Monday's opening stage, retains the overall lead but saw his advantage slashed to 27 seconds over Yates with Bernal another three seconds down in third ahead of a second successive tough day's climbing.