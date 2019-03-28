Miguel Angel Lopez beats climbing rivals to take Volta a Catalunya lead

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez leads the Volta a Catalunya

Miguel Angel Lopez stole a march on his rivals to claim stage four victory and the overall lead at the Volta a Catalunya.

The Colombian, riding for Astana, attacked a number of times on the closing climb of La Molina and secured a 16-second advantage by the winning line.

That victory brought a further 10-second bonus and was enough to put him on top of the general classification by 14 seconds from Wednesday winner Adam Yates with three stages remaining.

Yates finished fifth on the stage, in the same group as Team Sky's Egan Bernal, but they missed out on valuable bonus seconds to runner-up Gregor Muhlberger and Marc Soler.

The Briton remains three seconds ahead of Bernal in second place overall, with bonus seconds over the last three stages likely to play a big part in the final result now the week's two hardest stages are out of the way.

Lopez was winning his first stage of the year but did come out on top in the week-long Colombia 2.1 event last month after a consistent set of finishes.

His compatriot Nairo Quintana lost touch with the remaining leaders in the closing metres of Thursday's stage but remains in contention just 25 seconds adrift of Lopez.