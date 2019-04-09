Lizzie Deignan to return to racing seven months after giving birth

Lizzie Deignan will make her return to competitive racing just seven months after giving birth to her first daughter.

Deignan will line up for the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on April 21 ahead of competing on home soil at the Tour de Yorkshire, which gets underway on May 2.

The 30-year-old won Olympic silver at London 2012 and is also a former world and Commonwealth champion.

She had planned on making her comeback in June after daughter Orla was born in September but will be back in action ahead of schedule.

Deignan won silver in the Women's Road Race at London 2012

"I wasn't exactly sure when I'd return to racing having had her because I didn't know what to expect but things have gone better than I've expected and the fitness is coming back quite quickly," Deignan told Sky Sports.

Deignan, speaking at the Leeds Yorkshire Bike Library, added: "I've decided to make my return to racing at the Amstel Gold Race, then I'll do three races over in Belgium and then I'll come over for the Tour de Yorkshire and that'll be my first race back at home."

The 2019 World Championships will also be held in Yorkshire with Deignan looking to replicate her success from Richmond, USA four years ago.