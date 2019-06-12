Chris Froome to miss Tour de France after suffering suspected broken leg

Chris Froome was taken to hospital on Wednesday following a crash

Chris Froome will miss the Tour de France after suffering a suspected broken leg during the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a high-speed crash ahead of stage four of the race.

Chris is on his way to hospital after a high speed crash during the route recon earlier this afternoon, injuries are yet to be confirmed. I am awaiting information and transport to get to where he is and as soon as we have any information we will update you - MF — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 12, 2019

A statement released by Team Ineos confirmed that the four-time Tour de France winner had come off his bike during a reconnaissance of the stage four route and had withdrawn from the race.

Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford subsequently ruled Froome out of the Tour de France, which begins on July 6.

"He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed," Brailsford told French television.

"He hit a wall. The ambulance came quickly, he's been taken care of and waits for a helicopter to be transferred to Lyon or Saint-Etienne.

"It's a very serious accident. Clearly, he won't be at the start of the Tour de France. It'll take quite a long time before he races again."

Froome's wife Michelle confirmed he crashed while practicing the route for Wednesday's time trial around Roanne.

The 34-year-old was eighth in the overall classification for the Criterium du Dauphine, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns.

Writing on Froome's Twitter account, she said: "Chris is on his way to hospital after a high speed crash during the route recon earlier this afternoon, injuries are yet to be confirmed.

"I am awaiting information and transport to get to where he is and as soon as we have any information we will update you."