Jakob Fuglsang holds on for Criterium du Dauphine win

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang won the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday as he held onto the advantage he carried into the eighth and final stage.

Dylan van Baarle won a close battle with Jack Haig to take the stage victory, as the competitors rode across the border from Cluses, France to Champery, Switzerland.

Fuglsang had carried an eight-second lead over Adam Yates into the final stage, but the British rider pulled up with less than 50 kilometres to go as he struggled with fever.

Yates was one of several riders to struggle with illness following the stormy conditions they had faced during stage 7 on Saturday.

Fuglsang rode solidly to finish the stage 16th, claiming his second Criterium title following his 2017 triumph.