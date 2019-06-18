Geraint Thomas given all-clear following Tour de Suisse crash

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a crash

Geraint Thomas has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital following a crash at the Tour de Suisse.

The Tour de France champion came off his bike along with Astana's Andrey Zeits around 30 kilometres from the end of the stage and received medical attention at the side of the road before being taken to hospital.

It was feared Thomas' involvement in the Tour de France may have been in danger but the Welshman issued a statement via Team Ineos confirming he had not sustained any significant injuries.

Team Ineos said the Welshman had "suffered abrasions on his shoulder and a cut above his right eye".

"There was a lip in the road that came out of nowhere," Thomas said. "An Astana rider hit the lip and crashed and I had nowhere to go. I landed on my shoulder and my face and there was quite a bit of blood.

"You've always got to be cautious with a head injury, and whilst I was keen to carry on, the doctors made the right decision to pull me out of the race."

Team Ineos added Thomas' planned involvement in the Tour de France "isn't likely to be affected by today's crash".

Thomas said: "Clearly it's frustrating and a small setback for my Tour de France preparations, but there's still plenty of time before we start in Brussels in a few weeks' time.

"We will re-calibrate and I'm sure my coach Tim (Kerrison) will have a plan in place to ensure I'm ready for July 6th."

Team Ineos doctor Derick Macleod gave some more details of the fallout from the crash.

"Geraint took a heavy fall. The main area of impact was to his head. He passed his initial concussion roadside test, but with the nature and severity of the impact, it was felt unsafe for him to continue in the race," he said on the team's website.

"He was taken to hospital and thankfully all the X-rays and scans have come back clear. He's now back in the team hotel and in good spirits."

Macleod added: "He's been given the all clear which is great but we will continue to monitor him over the next few days.

"Knowing Geraint, it won't take him long to get back on his bike but we'll need to ensure he's symptom free in the next few days before he does so.

"We're optimistic he'll make a full recovery over the coming days though and - all being well - he'll be back on his bike very soon."

Thomas is due to lead Ineos at this year's Tour de France, which takes place next month, after team-mate Chris Froome last week crashed while in France for the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome underwent extensive surgery following his high-speed crash, which left him with multiple injuries, including a broken femur.