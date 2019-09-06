Richard Carapaz unable to race for Movistar in Tour of Britain

Richard Carapaz will not be chasing Tour of Britain victory over the next week because of visa problems

Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz will be unable to take part in the Tour of Britain because of a delay in receiving his visa.

Carapaz was scheduled to be part of a strong Movistar line-up for the week-long race, which gets underway in Scotland on Saturday.

The Ecuadorian won his first Grand Tour title in Italy in May and would have joined another strong climber Mikel Landa in the Spanish team's line-up.

Carapaz will end his association with Movistar at the end of the year and join Team Ineos, where two of his new team-mates have been confirmed on extended contracts.

After revealing Chris Lawless would stay with the team earlier in the week, Eddie Dunbar and Ben Swift have also committed their future to Ineos, who took over from Team Sky as sponsors earlier in 2019.

Irishman Dunbar has signed a three-year deal while Swift, the current British road race champion, will stay with the team for the next two years.

Both riders will be on the start line for the Tour of Britain in Glasgow on Saturday.

"I feel like I've found a renewed enthusiasm and motivation for the sport this year, so this new contract feels rewarding for many reasons," Swift said.

"I think that's down to the team and the way I've been riding this year. When you're really happy somewhere and the environment of the team suits you like it does for me here, it really helps you to get the very best out of yourself."