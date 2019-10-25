Mark Cavendish signs for Bahrain-Merida ahead of team's link up with McLaren

Mark Cavendish has a new team for 2020

Mark Cavendish will link up with the Bahrain-Merida team for the 2020 season when they begin their joint venture with automobile giants McLaren.

The British sprint ace is leaving Dimension Data after four seasons, the last three of which were badly affected by injury and, more seriously, a battle with the Epstein-Barr virus.

Cavendish is also be re-establishing his working relationship with former Team Sky and British Cycling colleague Rod Ellingworth, who started work as Bahrain-Merida's team principal on October 1.

"Joining this team is the fulfilment of a long-held ambition for me, and is super exciting and motivating. You could even say a dream come true," said Cavendish, who remains hungry to add to his 30 Tour de France stage victories and challenge Eddy Merckx's record of 34.

"Having worked closely with McLaren in the past, and having seen the benefits of their technology and processes, this was an opportunity I jumped at.

"My relationship with Rod goes way back, and he's been instrumental in helping me develop as a rider and a person. I can't wait to join my new teammates and do everything I can to help us achieve the successes I know will come."

Ellingworth added: "Mark's signing completes our rider roster for 2020 and gives us the balance the team needs to win. Mark is a proven champion and has a lot to contribute - both on and off the bike.

Rod Ellingworth began work as Bahrain-Merida team principal at the start of October

"Having last worked with him at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Qatar World Championships, I've been delighted to see that his energy and determination to succeed are greater now than ever. We're going to do everything in our power to enable him to perform at his best."

Bahrain-Merida have also signed Team Sky climber Wout Poels and former Team Sky star Mikel Landa for next season.