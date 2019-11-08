Chris Froome upbeat after surgery to remove metalwork from hip and elbow

Chris Froome has targeted a fifth Tour de France title in 2020

Chris Froome has undergone an operation to remove metalwork from his hip and elbow as he continues his recovery from a serious crash which sidelined him from this year's Tour de France.

The 34-year-old posted a picture on social media after undergoing surgery for the third time since his crash at the Criterium du Dauphine, which led to him being rushed to intensive crash.

Froome, who suffered multiple fractures, including a broken femur, restated his goals of getting back to full fitness in time for next summer's Tour de France and the Olympic road race in Japan.

"Less some hardware from my hip & elbow. Feeling groggy but all went perfectly," the Team Ineos rider wrote.

Less some hardware from my hip & elbow 😎 Feeling groggy but all went perfectly 👌 #roadtoTDF2020 #roadtotokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/itpxtLAF83 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) November 8, 2019

The four-time Tour de France champion was back riding his bike by September and in late October took part in the team time trial at the Saitama Criterium, an end-of-season exhibition event in Japan, but said he was not yet ready to ride in a peloton.

During his trip to Japan, Froome joined a number of other riders on a short recce of key parts of the route for next year's Olympic road race around Mount Fuji and expressed a desire to take part if his recovery progresses as hoped.