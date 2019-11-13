Tour de France legend Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83

Raymond Poulider - three-time Tour de France runner-up - has died aged 83

Three-time Tour de France runner-up Raymond Poulidor has died at the age of 83.

Poulidor entered French cycling folklore after finishing on the podium eight times without ever winning the sport's showcase event. That earned him the nickname 'The Eternal Second'.

He participated in 14 Tours de France from 1962-76, finishing second three times and third five times.

Un immense champion et tellement plus que cela. Le Tour ne sera plus le même sans lui.

Nous ne t'oublierons jamais, Poupou ! 💛



He was a great champion but so much more than that. The Tour will not be the same without him.

We will never forget you, Raymond! 💛 pic.twitter.com/L3w97IFUSa — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) November 13, 2019

Poulidor won the Vuelta a Espana in 1964 and two classics - Milan-San Remo in 1961 and Fleche Wallonne in 1963. He also won Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphine twice.

Poulidor was taken to hospital last month after a bout of fatigue he suffered during the Tour de France, where he worked every summer as an ambassador for the race's yellow-jersey sponsor.