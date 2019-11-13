Cycling News

Home

Tour de France legend Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83

Last Updated: 13/11/19 10:09am

Raymond Poulider - three-time Tour de France runner-up - has died aged 83
Raymond Poulider - three-time Tour de France runner-up - has died aged 83

Three-time Tour de France runner-up Raymond Poulidor has died at the age of 83.

Poulidor entered French cycling folklore after finishing on the podium eight times without ever winning the sport's showcase event. That earned him the nickname 'The Eternal Second'.

He participated in 14 Tours de France from 1962-76, finishing second three times and third five times.

Poulidor won the Vuelta a Espana in 1964 and two classics - Milan-San Remo in 1961 and Fleche Wallonne in 1963. He also won Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphine twice.

Poulidor was taken to hospital last month after a bout of fatigue he suffered during the Tour de France, where he worked every summer as an ambassador for the race's yellow-jersey sponsor.

Around Sky Sports

WIGGINS

Visit the Facebook page of Sir Bradley Wiggins' road team

WIGGINS Twitter

Keep up with all the team's latest news at @OfficialWIGGINS

British Cycling

Follow Britain's track riders

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Trending

©2019 Sky UK