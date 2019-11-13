Dr Richard Freeman tribunal: Shane Sutton will not return to give evidence

Sutton stormed out of the trial on Tuesday after taking exception to questioning

Shane Sutton will not return to give evidence at the medical tribunal for former British Cycling and Team Sky colleague Dr Richard Freeman on Thursday.

Sutton, a former head coach at those same organisations, stormed out of the tribunal on Tuesday after taking exception to the questioning and comments from Dr Freeman's QC Mary O'Rourke.

Dr Freeman denies a charge from the General Medical Council that he ordered testosterone gel knowing or believing that it was for use by an athlete to enhance performance, and instead claims it was ordered at the behest of Sutton, to treat his erectile dysfunction.

Sutton denied claims from Ms O'Rourke that he was "a habitual and serial liar" and "a doper" and urged Dr Freeman to "come clean" before walking out.

A statement from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on Wednesday said: "We have been advised that the GMC's witness, Mr Shane Sutton, will not be returning to continue his evidence tomorrow. The GMC will be calling Dr Steve Peters as their second witness."

The Australian said O'Rourke questioning him about his cycling career was "irrelevant" as, in his opinion, he had only been called to the tribunal to answer questions regarding the consignment of testosterone gel ordered by Dr Freeman in May 2011. He said he had never tested positive in around 100 tests throughout his career.

He also described O'Rourke's assertion that she was in possession of a statement from an anonymous individual who alleged Sutton kept vials of testosterone in a former home in Rowley Regis and had seen him injecting it as "laughable".

Sutton rejected the claim that he had bullied Dr Freeman into ordering the gel, and the claim that he suffered from erectile dysfunction.

He said: "If I had ordered it, I would have no problem telling you it was for me.

"You're telling me I can't get a hard on in the press. My wife wants to testify and tell you you're a bloody liar. It wasn't for me and I never ordered it."

Sutton was also unhappy that Dr Freeman had asked for a screen to be put up between them, and described the doctor as "spineless".

"The person lying to you is behind the screen," he said before his premature exit.

"Hopefully one day he will come clean. He's a good bloke, good friend, I've no argument with him."